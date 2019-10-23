Home / College Football / Texas A&M looks to snap losing streak ahead of Mississippi State
Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the seventh overtime of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M looks to snap losing streak ahead of Mississippi State

Texas A&M are going to fight this weekend to try and break their three game losing streak against Mississippi State.

The Aggies are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC while the Bulldogs are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. This year is the best chance Texas A&M has to beat Mississippi State. 

This game will likely be a low-scoring, close game for these two SEC West teams. Both teams have been struggling on both sides of the ball. Mississippi State’s defense is not what it used to be and Texas A&M is still finding their groove on offense.

Mississippi State’s Defense On the Decline

Just last season, Mississippi State was ranked No. 1 for their defense giving up the least amount of touchdowns ahead of any other college football team.

This year, they are unranked in that category and are giving up an average of 397 yards per game.

Texas A&M Coming off an SEC win

Texas A&M is coming off an exciting win against Ole Miss.

The defense put on a powerful performance. The 62-yard fumble recovery led to their comeback win in Oxford.

If the Aggies continue to succeed on defense, they will out perform Mississippi State on both sides.

A “Good” Loss for Mississippi State?

Mississippi State named freshman Garrett Shrader the starting quarterback last week ahead of the LSU game. Shrader had a quarterback rating of 79.4, scored two touchdowns, one passing, one rushing, and threw two interceptions against LSU Saturday.

Head Coach Jim Moorhead commented on how transitioning from a passing game to a running game has improved offensive performance.

Although they lost, many were impressed by Mississippi State’s grit against the tigers, including Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher.

Mond’s Chance to Perform at a High Level

Texas A&M’s quarterback, Kellen Mond‘s will have a chance to shine this weekend. Mississippi State’s defense will allow Mond to have more time in the pocket to use his arm. They also should be able to execute the run game they’ve been looking to improve all year.

