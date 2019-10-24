Drew Brees to Possibly Return in Week 8

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may be set to return from his thumb injury sooner than anyone expected.

Saints Without Brees

Brees injured his thumb during the week two matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Brees underwent surgery for the torn ligament in his throwing-hand thumb on September 18th. Prior to the Week 2 injury, Brees had thrown for 408 yards and two touchdowns with a 72.9 completion percentage.

Following the loss of the veteran quarterback, the Saints have maintained a 6-1 record as well as the top spot in the NFC South. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions since Brees’ departure. Bridgewater has also led the Saints to victory five weeks in a row. Despite Bridgewater’s success, many fans are excited to possibly have Brees back sooner than expected.

Brees’ Recovery

The surgery that Brees underwent in September is typically followed by a six to eight week recovery period. Brees returned to practice on Wednesday, just five weeks after his surgery. While he understands that it takes time for his body to heal, Brees is hopeful about his comeback. After throwing on Wednesday, Brees is feeling confident on his grip on the football and his ability to throw. More than anything though, Brees is happy to be back at practice and out of the training room.

Brees Back for Week 8?

Coming off of a successful Wednesday practice, the idea of Brees being back for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is a real possibility. While no official decision has been made by head coach Sean Payton regarding Brees’ status, the quarterback plans to be back on the field this Sunday. Whether or not Brees will start or even be active to play will most likely be a game-time decision.

With a bye week approaching in week nine for the Saints, trainers and coaching staff may want to hold off on Brees’ return. Although the quarterback himself is feeling good, two more weeks rest would be beneficial for his long-term recovery.

The Saints will face off against the Cardinals at home Sunday at 1 p.m., possibly with the ball in the hands of Drew Brees.