New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The Saints won 30-28. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Drew Brees to Possibly Return in Week 8

Sara Kate Dyson October 24, 2019 Football, NFL 38 Views

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may be set to return from his thumb injury sooner than anyone expected.

Saints Without Brees

Brees injured his thumb during the week two matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Brees underwent surgery for the torn ligament in his throwing-hand thumb on September 18th. Prior to the Week 2 injury, Brees had thrown for 408 yards and two touchdowns with a 72.9 completion percentage.

Following the loss of the veteran quarterback, the Saints have maintained a 6-1 record as well as the top spot in the NFC South. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions since Brees’ departure. Bridgewater has also led the Saints to victory five weeks in a row. Despite Bridgewater’s success, many fans are excited to possibly have Brees back sooner than expected.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is chased by Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Brees’ Recovery

The surgery that Brees underwent in September is typically followed by a six to eight week recovery period. Brees returned to practice on Wednesday, just five weeks after his surgery. While he understands that it takes time for his body to heal, Brees is hopeful about his comeback. After throwing on Wednesday, Brees is feeling confident on his grip on the football and his ability to throw. More than anything though, Brees is happy to be back at practice and out of the training room.

Brees Back for Week 8?

Dec 3, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a throw in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off of a successful Wednesday practice, the idea of Brees being back for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is a real possibility. While no official decision has been made by head coach Sean Payton regarding Brees’ status, the quarterback plans to be back on the field this Sunday. Whether or not Brees will start or even be active to play will most likely be a game-time decision.

With a bye week approaching in week nine for the Saints, trainers and coaching staff may want to hold off on Brees’ return. Although the quarterback himself is feeling good, two more weeks rest would be beneficial for his long-term recovery.

The Saints will face off against the Cardinals at home Sunday at 1 p.m., possibly with the ball in the hands of Drew Brees.

