Gators women’s swimming tops CSCAA poll

The latest College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) TYR Top 25 poll has the Florida Gator women’s swimming and diving team in first place for the first time since 2009-10.

The Gators started the season in ranked No. 10. Since then, they have defeated then-No. 18 Minnesota and then-No. 9 Missouri on the road in consecutive weeks.

Florida topped the poll with 315 points. Stanford, who has won the last three national championships, sits behind eight points behind them in second place.

🚨There's a N E W No. 1 in the latest @CSCAA Top 25 Poll 🚨

The 2009-10 season was also the last time that the Gators won the national championship.

Florida has won its first five matchups for its best start since the 2003-04 season. During this stretch, Florida has outscored its opponents 995.5-491.5.

In the team’s latest outing, it required a total team effort to take down Missouri to open conference play. Nine different Gators won 11 events in the win against the Tigers.

Women's squad picks up the 176-124 win and improves to 5-0

Junior Ashley McCool, who won SEC Diver of the Week in consecutive weeks leading up to the Missouri meet, won both diving events for the Gators. The transfer from Arizona State has accomplished that feat four times already this season.

In the 1000 free, the top three swimmers were all from Florida. Junior Taylor Ault took home first place for the first time this season with a time of 9:51.83. Senior Georgia Darwent finished in second and senior Savanna Faulconer grabbed third place.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the Gators’ quartet of Sherridon Dressel, Talia Bates, Gabrielle Hillis and Bella Garafolo touched the wall ahead of two Missouri relay teams to claim 11 points for Florida. The Gators also had the second- and third-place teams in the 200 medley relay.

Sophomore Leah Braswell won both the 500 free and 200 free events against Missouri. Her 4:46.38 in the 500 free was both her best of the season and the fourth-fastest time in the country so far.

The Gators have a challenging schedule ahead of them with their home opener against No. 12 Georgia next week before facing No. 20 Florida State for its final dual meet the following weekend.