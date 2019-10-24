ITA Southeast Regionals visits UF with lengthy field

Florida men’s tennis will play in and play host to the 2019 ITA Southeast Regionals, with a field of competitive local schools on their plate. Among the participating schools include Florida familiars including UCF, FAU, Florida Gulf Coast, FSU and Miami, UNF, USF and Stetson. Some Georgia competition creeps in the form of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Kennesaw State, Mercer.

ITA Southeast Regional action begins Thursday, starting with two qualifying singles rounds. It concludes Monday, Oct. 28.

A big field means big action. But, how can the Gators set themselves up for success?

Homefield advantage

The four-day home stop could set the midseason tone for the Gators. With fifteen teams sharing Alfred A. Ring Complex, it could be easy to get lost in the mix. However, the Gators are displaying a ferocity visiting teams may want to keep an eye on. Featured competitors include Johannes Ingildsen, Andy Andrade, Duarte Vale, Josh Goodger, Brian Berdusco, Lukas Greif, Greysen Cacciatore and Blaise Bicknell.

Collectively, Ingildsen, Andrade and Vale all reached the quarterfinals in the main singles draw, with Ingildsen and Brian Berdusco claiming the doubles title in the main doubles draw. The pair is the No. 4 nationally ranked doubles tandem. However, both are split up for the home tournament.

Another name to watch out for? Andy Andrade, who ranks No. 31 nationally in singles. Andrade had an impressive undefeated singles run at the Bedford Cup to notch the Singles A title earlier in the month.

Most noteworthy, sophomores Sam Riffice and junior Oliver Crawford are missing from the list. Each started October with stellar displays at the ITA All-American Championships. Riffice finished as a singles finalist, and the duo earned the consolation doubles title.

Even without these productive players, the Florida roster has enough talent to advance and remain strong throughout the weekend.