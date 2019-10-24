Kirk Cousins Looks to Remain Hot Against Old Team

Through the first four games, there wasn’t a soul that had a good thing to say about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He was averaging less than 200 yards per game passing and had just three touchdowns and two interceptions to go with it. He also fumbled six times, two being recovered by the defense.

It was so bad that he was apologizing to star receiver Adam Thielen following a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Then, a switch went off in his head.

The Good Kirk Cousins

Cousins has been tremendous his last three games, leading the Vikings to victories in each. During the win streak, he has thrown for 976 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He also hasn’t lost any fumbles.

His most impressive performance though, probably came this past Sunday on the road against the division rival Detroit Lions. In the 42-30 victory, Cousins threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns despite losing Thielen in the first quarter of the game.

And although he will probably be without the Vikings’ star receiver again Thursday night, Cousins will try to stay hot when he faces his former team, the Washington Redskins.

Why Washington is Not a Guaranteed Win

Washington comes into this game having had a much different first half of the season than the Vikings. They have limped their way to a 1-6 start, playing three different quarterbacks along the way. Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier this month.

And yet, they could be a difficult challenge for Minnesota on a short week.

They’re coming off a highly competitive 9-0 loss to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. The defense held tough, giving up just 283 yards of total offense and intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo once.

At quarterback is former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. Just two seasons ago, Keenum led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. So while he has struggled thus far this season, he is more than capable of delivering a good performance.

If the Redskins defense has another stellar outing, and Keenum can make some plays against the Minnesota defense, a respectable unit in their own right, Washington may just come away with their second victory of the season.