High School Football Roundup

With the regular season coming to a close, high school football competition is heating up before districts. Here are some of the key matchups in one of the last weeks of the 2019 regular season.

Eastside at Santa Fe

Eastside wont have to travel far this week as it gears up for a non-conference game against Santa Fe. The Raiders will take on the Rams tonight at 7:30 in Alachua.

Eastside is going into tonight’s game 2-6, while Santa Fe is going in 4-4. Santa Fe is currently ranked fourth in the 4A Region 1 division.

Newberry at Fort White

About 20 minutes away, another matchup will be taking place at 7:30. Newberry will be hosting Fort White tonight.

The Panthers are going into the game 8-1 and the Indians are coming in 3-5. Newberry’s only loss this season comes from Santa Fe. The game again st the Raiders was the first of the season, and the Panthers have not lost since.

Newberry is currently first in the 1A Region 4 division.

Gainesville High School vs Lee

GHS will be at Citizen’s Field tonight to take on Lee high school in a conference matchup. The Hurricanes have had a rough season and are looking for just their second win of 2019. The matchup between the Hurricanes and the Generals will take place tonight at 7:30.

GHS is going into the game 1-7, while Lee is going in 5-3. This will be the Hurricanes last opportunity to scrounge up another win before facing city rival Eastside for their last regular season game.

Lee is second in the 6A District 2 division while GHS is last in the division.

PK Yonge at Williston

PK Yonge will be on the road today to take on non-conference opponent Williston. Neither team has had the best season, so this game could get interesting as both teams fight for an extra win. The Blue Wave is going in 2-6 and the Red Devils are going in 1-7.

PK Yonge is currently last in the 3A Region 1 division and Williston is currently last in the 1A Region 4 division.