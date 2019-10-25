Missouri looks to bounce back against an injured Kentucky team.

Both suffering losses, the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats look to pick up a division win on Saturday.

The Tigers, coming off of a loss to Vanderbilt, sit at 5-2. The Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Georgia, are 3-4.

What year is this?

Against Georgia, the Wildcats ran the ball 35 times and only completed 2 passes. Kentucky threw their offense back to the 1950s, and apologetically ran the ball.

This was in part due to having Lynn Bowden Jr. starting at quarterback.

300+ Rec yards

300+ Rush yards

100+ Pass yards The only SEC player in the last 20+ years to put up 300/300/100 in a season: @UKFootball's @LynnBowden_1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/60TeD8aoo4 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 24, 2019

He is playing in place of injured-backup Sawyer Smith, who is playing in place of Terry Wilson. Bowden Jr, listed as a wide receiver on Kentucky’s roster, played quarterback in high school. He struggled to get much of anything going through the air against a good secondary in Georgia.

Kentucky has had to rely on their defense to win games this season. The Wildcats only give up 23.3 points per game, and held a flustered Georgia team to 0 points until Georgia scored with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

According to the Kentucky injury report, Sawyer Smith remains questionable, and running back Kavosiey Smoke is ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Opposite side of the coin

Missouri, on the other hand, has zero issue at the quarterback position. Clemson-transfer Kelly Bryant has performed well for them this season. Had it not been for a post-season ban, the Tigers sat at the top of the SEC east before their loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday.

Something that the Tigers have done well all season is pass the football. Bryant is completing 63.1% of his passes this season, and has already met his career high for touchdown passes at 13.

Against a Kentucky secondary that only gives up 182.9 passing yards per game, it will be a match up to watch on Saturday.

Missouri Running back Larry Rountree III ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards per game, and has 8 touchdowns for the Tigers this season. How he’ll match up against a Kentucky rushing defense that allows 182 yards per game on the ground.

Where to watch

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Coverage can be found on the SEC Network.