High School Preview: Eastside High School Rams vs. Santa Fe High School Raiders

Overview for Both Teams

The Eastside High School Rams and the Santa Fe High School Raiders will face off tonight at Santa Fe. Eastside High comes into this matchup with a 2-6 record, Santa Fe has a 4-4 record, looking to make the most of the rest of their season.

Despite having a lower win percentage, Eastside High has scored 82 more points than Santa Fe High this year. Santa Fe High, however, has shown that defense wins games by allowing a whopping 92 points less than Eastside High this year.

How Eastside High School Can Win

For the Rams to win this game, freshman QB Holden Johnson will have to pick up where he left off last week with his high pass completion percentage. Eastside High, however, will probably continue to use their run game with KJ Wooden a lot which should prove to be a good thing for the Rams as Santa Fe’s run defense is not as strong as their pass defense. Santa Fe’s defense allows 170 rushing yards per game. On the defense, Eastside needs to get more pressure on Santa Fe’s quarterback than they have in past weeks. Eastside is averaging less than 2 sacks per game.

How Santa Fe High School Can Win

If the Raiders want to win this game, they will have to rely on their powerful rushing attack and their lockdown pass defense. Santa Fe High has given up an average of only 136 passing yards per game and has pulled down 5 INTs this year. The stellar pass defense of the Raiders will be essential to them having success against the Eastside’s strong offense.

Game Outlook

You can expect the Eastside vs. Santa Fe game to be a competitive one. A very effective offense from Eastside High School will face off against a strong defense posted by Santa Fe High School. Come see this game tonight, Friday, Oct. 25, at Citizens Field starting at 7:30 pm.