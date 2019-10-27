Gators Face Gamecocks on Senior Day

The 20th-ranked Florida Gators play their final regular-season home game Sunday at 3 p.m. as the No. 8 South Carolina Gamecocks visit the Diz. Prior to kickoff, seven seniors will be recognized as a part of Senior Day. They include Sammie Betters, Alyssa Howell, Vanessa Kara, Julia Lester, Haillie Lower, Tess Sapone and Alex Stubblebine.

⚽️𝙎𝙀𝙉𝙄𝙊𝙍 𝘿𝘼𝙔⚽️

✔️ then cheer 🐊⚽️ 🆚 #8 South Carolina First 250 fans get a 🐊⚽️ 👕! Gates open at 2pm

SEC Standings

The Gators’ final home test will have a significant impact on who finishes first in the SEC. As of now, Arkansas are the sole leaders with 21 points. South Carolina is second with 20 points, and the Gators sit in third with 18.

Last Time Out

The Gators suffered a disappointing loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Thursday. Despite outshooting the hosts 14 to seven, it was the Volunteers who made the only breakthrough early in the second half.

Kit Loferski received a red card for dissent in the 81st minute.

Prior to the match, the Gators sat atop the conference alongside Arkansas. However, with the slip-up at Tennessee, Florida now trails the leaders by three points and South Carolina by two.

More on South Carolina

The Gamecocks are undefeated in the SEC with six wins and two draws. Both draws have come in the last three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

As a team, USC has outscored their opposition 30 to six and average two goals per game.

The team is led by senior Elexa Bahr. The No. 10 has five goals and seven assists in 15 starts.

It was a magical night for @lexmb_ who netted her 17th career goal against Ole Miss on Senior Night She’s reflected, but she knows there is more to come 💪 📰: https://t.co/fyc1un7qlS pic.twitter.com/KfTf47F4Ya — Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 26, 2019

Lauren Chang is another player to watch for the Gamecocks. The junior midfielder is second in points on the team with five goals and one assist.

Both Bahr and Chang have a goal and assist each in the last two games.

Historically, the Gators have a 22-9-1 record against the Gamecocks. However, in the last three meetings, Florida is 0-3.

Game Details

Florida and South Carolina kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Senior Day festivities will take place before the start of the game.

To round out the regular season, the Gators will hit the road to face Georgia on Halloween.