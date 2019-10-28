Browns fall to Patriots for third consecutive loss

The Browns fell to the yet to be defeated New England Patriots 27-13 on Sunday making it their third consecutive loss. The Browns attempted a comeback after going down 17-0 in the first quarter, but there was not enough time to repair the damages.

Three early turnovers results in three losses

The Browns defense kicked off the game with some good defense stopping the Patriots near the end zone. New England went up 3-0 with an early field goal giving the Browns possession.

However, Nick Chubb turned the possession over to the Patriots in his first carry of the game. The ball was kicked out of his hands by his own guard, Joel Bitonio, who was down after being wrestled to the ground. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower picked up the loose ball and sprinted to the end zone making it 10-0.

Things would get worst for the Browns. For a second, the away fans thought the deficit would be reduced to three as Chubbs zigzagged through the Patriots defense for 40 yards. But what looked, sounded and felt like redemption turned into another dose of despair.

New England defensive back Jonathan Jones caught up to Chubb and punched the ball from his grip on the 15-yard line. The ball was retrieved by a Patriot spoiling what looked to be Cleveland’s party.

Three consecutive turnovers ultimately resulted in Cleveland’s three consecutive losses. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted a quick toss to running back Jarvis Landry similar to the hand-off to Chubbs in their previous play. But defensive tackle Lawrence Guy intercepted the toss and ended up with the ball at his hands. And what does this mean, another chance for quarterback Tom Brady to inflict more pain.

Brady completed his first touchdown pass of the night finding wide receiver Julian Edelman who ran eight yards into the end zone.

No time for redemption

Despite a terrible start, Mayfield and his offense were able to get into the scoreboard with a 54-yard scoring drive. Mayfield’s 21-yard flyer reached Dometrius Harris who caught it at the 1-yard line. He hopped backward get in the end zone. Cleveland closed the half 14-7.

The most incredible instant of the game was produced by Denzel Ward during a Patriots’ field goal attempt. Ward snuck around the offensive line, leaped in front of the kicker and blocked the attempt. His effort kept the score at 17-7. Good looks from Ward after a one-month absence.

The Browns responded with a 40-yard field goal giving them a shot at the game. Nevertheless, the Patriots inserted the dagger with Eldeman’s second touchdown to seal the game. The final score was 27-13 after a Browns’ consolation field goal.

Bill Belichick now sits at 300 wins as a head coach. Brady had some words to say about his coach’s record.

Brady on Belichick's 300th win "He's the best coach of all-time and it's a privilege to play for him. Proud of him and everything he's accomplished.. Amazing to think he coached for another place and they didn't think he was good enough." #Belichick300 pic.twitter.com/fOLMlU1gMs — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) October 28, 2019

Post-Match: “They’re going to take advantage of stuff like that”

QB Baker Mayfield at the podium https://t.co/56jP22S4k8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2019