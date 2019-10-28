Heat Suffers First Lost

After starting the season 2-0, the Miami Heat couldn’t keep the momentum going as they picked up their first loss. This happened Sunday night after they traveled to Minnesota to face the still undefeated Timberwolves for their home opener. The Heat lost to the Wolves 109-116.

Both teams entered the game with a winning streak and the game was close in both halves. The Heat also entered the game shorthanded. Jimmy Butler was absent from the team for personal reasons, and forward Derrick Jones Jr. had to sit this game out due to a left leg injury.

Miami was able to take the lead various times but it was still not enough to stop the Wolves. They will try to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm.

Highlights

The game started off as a close one with both teams taking the lead back and forth. In the first quarter, the Heat were able to stop the Wolves from extending their lead. Heat power forward Chris Silva had an outstanding first-quarter block.

However, the Timberwolves jumped out to a lead behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 12 points in the first quarter. Minnesota outscored the Heat on the first quarter 36-23. The Heat responded in the second quarter by scoring 34 points against Minnesota’s 19 points. This helped Miami take the lead and end the first half 57-55.

Back on top thanks to an 18-4 run to close the 1st half!#MIAvsMIL pic.twitter.com/kZkdNkNka6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 28, 2019

The start of the second half seemed promising for Miami after they ended the third quarter still leading the Wolves. They were able to keep their lead throughout most of the fourth quarter but the Wolves kept scoring and shortening the lead.

Their lead kept getting smaller and smaller up until the Wolves tied the game at 99 with a little under four minutes left in the game. After that, the Heat was just not able to stop the Wolves.

Miami put up a good fight until the end but it was just not enough to catch up to the Wolves. The Heat lost by seven points and will now head back home to try to redeem themselves.

Put up a great fight, ran out of gas late. Headed home 2-1. pic.twitter.com/uksOYPrDCt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 28, 2019

Outstanding players

Kendrick Nunn #25

Nunn was definitely one of the players that helped the Heat keep such a close game against the Wolves. His scoring was consistent throughout both halves and he led his team with 25 points.

He finished 5-9 on 3PT FG and added four rebounds and two assists. Nunn also had a team-high two steals.

Duncan Robinson #55

Duncan Robinson also had a great night. He finished the night with a career-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting including 3-7 3pt FG. Duncan also had a career-high two blocks, two rebounds and an assist.

Standings

Despite the loss, the Heat are still ranked higher on ESPN’s Power Ranking for Week 2. Miami is currently ranked number 12 while the Wolves are ranked 15.

Here is the full list: https://es.pn/2MTVT8o

Despite being under the Heat, the Wolves are currently leading the Western Conference as they are sitting on the number one spot. On the other hand, Miami is currently in the number five spot over at the Eastern Conference.