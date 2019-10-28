Jacksonville Jaguars defeat New York Jets 29-15

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets 29-15 on Sunday.

Seeing Ghosts

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold really was seeing ghosts Sunday afternoon.

He threw three interceptions and was sacked a career-high eight times. Darnold completed 21 of his 30 passes.

Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon was able to snag his first two career interceptions in this game. Cornerback A.J. Bouye also had an interception.

Two of Darnold’s three interceptions were in the fourth quarter, one of them gave Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew to seal the game with another touchdown.

Gardner Minshew had a lot of praise for his defense this game.

Minshew Mania

Minshew completed 22 of his 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He first set up Leonard Fournette who rushed for 66 yards. His fast start continued when he hit Keelan Cole for a touchdown pass on the first drive of the game.

Gardner Minshew to Keelan Cole for the day's first touchdown. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/rWtgHZEHMv — Sporting News Fantasy (@sn_fantasy) October 27, 2019

Minshew was also able to hit Chris Conley for a 70-yard touchdown to put the Jaguars up, allowing them to never look back.

Jag Pros:

Positive Turnover Ratio

Consistent Kicking

Minshew Confidence

The Jaguars finished the game with a +2 turnover margin, improving their record to 4-0 when their margin is positive.

Consistent kicking has really helped secure games for the Jags. Kicker Josh Lambo connected on all three field goal attempts in the game. This comes just a week after being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Minshew’s confidence has really allowed the rookie quarterback to flourish after having to take over for Nick Foles when he got injured in the first week of the season. He has provided numerous comebacks for Jacksonville this season and has stepped up to keep the Jaguars afloat. Minshew has also thrown 13 touchdowns this season and only 2 interceptions.

The Jaguars now improve to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 at home, while the Jets fall to 1-6, and winless on the road.

Next up for the New York Jets is a trip to Miami to face the rival Dolphins. The Jaguars head to London to play a “home” game against their division rival, the Houston Texans, on Sunday.