Monday Night Football Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers

October 28, 2019

Look good, feel good, and maybe even play good. This catchy slogan is the theme for tonight’s Monday Night Football action.

The action begins as the Steelers host the winless Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh.

The Return of Rudolph:

For the Steelers, the return of quarterback Mason Rudolph is at the forefront of tonight’s matchup. Rudolph returns after sustaining a head injury after a hit from Baltimore’s Earl Thomas three weeks ago.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner said he is just happy to have his quarterback healthy. Conner spoke about Rudolph’s passion and was confident in his preparations to go out and start in tonight’s game.

Winless with Nothing to Lose:

As for the Dolphins, they are playing with nothing to lose. Currently at 0-6 on the season under first-year Head Coach Brian Flores, the team sits at the bottom of the AFC East Standings.

However, don’t let their woes fool you. The improvement since Week 1 for the Dolphins has been visible. Miami’s last two games have been lost by a combined 11 points. There has been more consistency along the offensive line from week to week.

Miami hasn’t seen a win in over 300 days. However, they still aren’t being underestimated by teams across the NFL. Brian Flores said that regardless of the opponent, he thinks of his team as a test for every team they face.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has played a crucial role in the offensive improvements for the Dolphins. In addition to greater consistency on the offensive line, the offense was able to record over 100 rushing yards for the first time all season. Fitzpatrick wasn’t sacked in last week’s game against Buffalo. This allowed him to throw for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Tomlin attributes the Dolphins uptick in success to Fitzpatrick. Tomlin praised his ability to move the ball and light up the scoreboard.

Catch all the action from Pittsburgh tonight on WRUF with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

