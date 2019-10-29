Should Dan Quinn Stay or Move On?

Head coach Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons are struggling this season. All repercussions are falling back on him. He fired all of his coordinators in hopes of change, but this has been anything but in his favor. How did he go from almost winning Super Bowls to a 1-7 season?

Decision making

After 2014, head coach Mike Smith parted ways with the Falcons, which led the organization to become canny in picking their next successor. Super Bowl expectations were in favor for Atlanta last year. However, they finished with a 7-9 record because of injuries and debatable calls by offensive coordinators. All coordinators were fired, but Quinn was kept as head coach. Was that the right decision?

Arthur Blank is fed up

During their bye week, owner Arthur Blank is considering firing fifth season head coach Dan Quinn. This has been a slow and non-successful start to a season for the Falcons.

Blank is over watching top athletes not shine in the spotlight they earned, wasting countless opportunities. This season has been a disappointment. Quinn is the main one for drawing playbooks, calling plays and putting the right players in at the right time. The chance of the Falcons coming back and salvaging the season is close to none this far into the season.

From an athletes point of view

Julio Jones interrupts coach Dan Quinn during postgame, tells Falcons players it’s on them https://t.co/XjgreLPLvY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 24, 2019

There is two sides to every story. Yes, was it maybe not a strategic move for Quinn to fire all of his top coordinators, but also he is not playing in the game, the athletes are. Wide receiver Julio Jones said, “This man has done everything for us, it’s on us, It’s not on Q.” He thinks Atlanta fans shouldn’t put Quinn’s head on the chopping block and look at all the injuries and ejections.

Despite a 1-7 season, Jones has a point. With all of the top players this team has, such as Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, this team has so much potential. The problem is, they need someone to show them how to work together. So who else is there to blame beside the coaching staff?

Despite of the organization feelings, Atlanta needs a change. The rumored question is: should Dan Quinn be fired or hire a whole new coordinating staff along him?