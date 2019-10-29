Trask Ready for Another Challenge

It’s Florida-Georgia week.

The #6 Gators head to TIAA Bank Field to take on the #8 Bulldogs.

This top-ten matchup is not only a huge SEC rivalry game but also the determining factor for the first spot in the SEC East.

Trask and the Offense

Florida’s offense has experienced a huge lift from Kyle Trask this year. He’s thrown for 1,391 yards on the season and has done more than hold his own. Trask has gone 114 for 169 on passing, thrown 14 touchdowns and only 4 turnovers on the year

“Every week, I try to focus on improving at least one thing. I think one thing I’ve improved on the most is my consistency.” – Trask on what he’s improved on as Florida’s starting QB.

Even Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is impressed with Trask.

“Kyle’s done a tremendous job of coming in and taking over and not skipping a beat, Dan (Mullen) has always done a great job with his quarterbacks.” – Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart

Defense is Key

The Gator defense will be a huge key in winning the game this weekend. They have created 18 turnovers this season, which is tied for the third-most in the country.

Their sound defense will put Georgia to the test this weekend.

Florida’s No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 is their highest position in the poll since December 2nd, 2012, when the Gators sat at No. 4. They look to improve their SEC conference record to 5-1 and remain at the top of the SEC East standings.

Kyle Trask will face a huge challenge in rival Georgia but has proven throughout the season that he’s more than capable of coming out on top.