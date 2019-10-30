Gators legend Danny Wuerffel to host golf event

College Football Hall of Famer and former Gators Quarterback Danny Wuerffel will host the 2019 Desire Cup.

The Desire Cup is an annual charity golf tournament between former Florida Gators and former Georgia Bulldogs. Notable participants for the Gators in previous years include Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, former Gators safety Ahmad Black. On the other hand, Former Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley will also one of the representatives for the Bulldogs in the event. The Gators have won the tournament six out of eight times since its birth in 2011.

The goal this year is to raise $225,000 for Desire Street Ministries to help develop and support leaders in under-resourced neighborhoods.

Festivities begin Thursday, Oct. 31, and the tournament starts Friday, Nov. 1. Pre-tournament festivities include a cocktail hour and a dinner gala. The 9th annual event coincides with the Florida-Georgia football game happening the next day in Jacksonville.

Wuerffel has traveled around promoting the event. The Desire Street’s twitter account has followed Wuerffel in his travels.

Wuerffel has also made stops at the Atlanta’s CBS and NBC affiliates as well.

Desire Street is a charity organization founded in 1990 in New Orleans. They claim on their website that they helped clean up over 150 neighborhoods after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Wuerffel got involved with Desire Street in 1997 when was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. His presence in the organization is prominent enough that he has own tab under “story” on Desire Street’s website.

Weuffel talked about his connection to the organization and the city of New Orleans dating back to the 1990s.

On the day of the tournament, there will be a breakfast and a post-event lunch along with the tournament. There will be an award presentation once all golfers finish.