Aggies Take on Roadrunners in College Station

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Sara Kate Dyson October 31, 2019 College Football, Football, SEC 16 Views

The Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) are set to face off against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) this Saturday at noon in College Station.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fights off Texas State defensive back Jarron Morris (15) while rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Aggie Ups and Downs

This year’s Texas A&M football team has taken its biggest hits from conference losses this season. The Aggies are looking to stay in bowl game contention this Saturday. The Aggies have suffered three losses already this season. These losses though have come from top-ranked Clemson, Auburn and Alabama teams.

On the other hand, Texas A&M has also earned victories over conference opponents Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The team currently resides third in the SEC West. In a conference topped by undefeated Alabama and LSU teams, the Aggies will not be at the top of the SEC. However, a win against out-of-conference UTSA could be just what the Aggies need to move forward in the season.

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the seventh overtime of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 74-72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

UTSA Roadrunners

As for this year’s UTSA Football Team, they have been rather inconsistent on both sides of the ball. The Roadrunners are currently fifth in Conference USA. UTSA has only suffered one of their four losses from a ranked team, Baylor. Heading into College Station to face an unranked Texas A&M, the Roadrunners need to hold their own on defense. The Aggies have put up 20 or more points against all opponents, with the exception of Clemson, this season. The Roadrunners are looking to use their 31-27 win against Rice two weeks ago as momentum this Saturday.

The Matchup

The matchup this Saturday undoubtedly has higher stakes for Texas A&M. The Aggies have been dominant offensively this season, led by junior quarterback, Kellen Mond. Mond has a completion percentage of 63.5 on the season along with 2,003 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. The Aggies are taking a break from conference play this Saturday and need a win to stay in the bowl game fight. For UTSA, a win could be a huge confidence booster for the team moving forward.

The game will commence this Saturday, 11/2 at noon.

 

