Aggies Take on Roadrunners in College Station

The Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) are set to face off against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) this Saturday at noon in College Station.

Aggie Ups and Downs

This year’s Texas A&M football team has taken its biggest hits from conference losses this season. The Aggies are looking to stay in bowl game contention this Saturday. The Aggies have suffered three losses already this season. These losses though have come from top-ranked Clemson, Auburn and Alabama teams.

On the other hand, Texas A&M has also earned victories over conference opponents Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The team currently resides third in the SEC West. In a conference topped by undefeated Alabama and LSU teams, the Aggies will not be at the top of the SEC. However, a win against out-of-conference UTSA could be just what the Aggies need to move forward in the season.

UTSA Roadrunners

As for this year’s UTSA Football Team, they have been rather inconsistent on both sides of the ball. The Roadrunners are currently fifth in Conference USA. UTSA has only suffered one of their four losses from a ranked team, Baylor. Heading into College Station to face an unranked Texas A&M, the Roadrunners need to hold their own on defense. The Aggies have put up 20 or more points against all opponents, with the exception of Clemson, this season. The Roadrunners are looking to use their 31-27 win against Rice two weeks ago as momentum this Saturday.

#TBT to one of the iconic catches in UTSA history. On Nov. 19, 2016, Josh Stewart made this one-handed TD grab in his hometown in UTSA's first meeting with Texas A&M. The two teams will square off again at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. 📷 by @JeffHuehnPhoto #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/E3CHZXvhxa — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 31, 2019

The Matchup

The matchup this Saturday undoubtedly has higher stakes for Texas A&M. The Aggies have been dominant offensively this season, led by junior quarterback, Kellen Mond. Mond has a completion percentage of 63.5 on the season along with 2,003 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. The Aggies are taking a break from conference play this Saturday and need a win to stay in the bowl game fight. For UTSA, a win could be a huge confidence booster for the team moving forward.

The game will commence this Saturday, 11/2 at noon.