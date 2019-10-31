Florida Volleyball Defeats No. 24 Missouri in Five Sets

The 13th ranked Florida volleyball team took a five-set thriller on the road against number 24 Missouri on Wednesday night.

Florida took the first set 25-22, the third set 29-27 and the fifth set 15-12. Florida’s Thayer Hall, who earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week last week, led the Gator offense with 19 kills against the Tigers.

Missouri outside hitter Kylie Deberg recorded 27 kills for the Tiger offense.

Florida Offense Takes Early Lead

The Florida offense got off to a quick start against Missouri, jumping out to an early 6-3 lead in the beginning of the first set. Furthermore, the Gator offense recorded 17 kills in the first set and a hitting percentage of .359.

Middle blocker Rachel Kramer tallied four kills for Florida in the first set. Kramer finished the night with 12 kills and one block.

In the second set, Missouri quickly shifted the momentum. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead that they would hold onto throughout the rest of the set. Missouri took the second set 17-25.

Florida, Missouri Exchange Sets

The third set proved to be a back and forth battle between the Gators and the Tigers. The Tigers took the largest lead in the third set at 17-15 but Florida rallied back to regain the lead 23-22 with a block from Lauren Dooley and Holly Carlton. A kill from Missouri’s Dariana Hollingswor tied the game at 23-23.

The two teams would go point for point before the Gators took the third set 29-27.

Missouri shook off the third set loss to regain their offensive momentum. The Tigers had 13 kills in the fourth set while recording a team hitting percentage of .357. With a 20-25 victory in the fourth set, Missouri tied the match at two games apiece.

Game Point

In a winner take all fifth set, Missouri struck early with a series of kills from Deberg and Kayla Caffey. Florida tied the set at 3-3, but back to back kills from Deberg but Missouri up 7-4. Later in the set a kill from Kramer retied the match at 10-10. Back to back kills from Hall put Florida up 13-10. and the Gators would hold on to the lead, winning the fifth set 15-12.

Florida now gets a break from action and won’t play again until November 8 on the road at Ole Miss. You can catch live coverage of Florida volleyball on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.