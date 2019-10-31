Gators Face Georgia in Final Game of Regular Season

The University of Florida soccer team (10-6-1) will not be getting creative on Halloween this year. The team will be wearing their uniforms, and traveling to Georgia to face the Bulldogs (7-6-4) in what is the last game of the regular season for both squads tonight.

The Bulldogs are Hungry

Despite their average record, Georgia comes into this game on a bit of a hot streak. The Bulldogs drew No. 6 Arkansas 1-1 in their last game, and have not lost in their last four. The team has only conceded more than one goal three times all season, thanks in part to sophomore goalkeeper Emory Wegener. Wegener was rewarded for her efforts as she is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Another impressive Bulldog is freshman forward Chloe Chapman. She leads the team in goals and scored the team’s lone tally in the draw against the Razorbacks.

Georgia is 3-3-3 in the SEC and is playing for its conference tournament life. A draw or win against the Gators would ensure the Bulldogs play in their first SEC tournament since 2015.

Florida Looking to Bounce Back

After winning eight of nine games in September and October, the Gators have not tasted victory in their last two matches. Florida followed a physical 1-0 loss to Tennessee with a 1-1 double-overtime draw against No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday. The two results meant the Gators, who were No. 20, dropped out of the most recent national rankings, although they still received votes.

Head coach Becky Burleigh knows the team was not happy with the draw but feels they still took something from the game:

Junior forward and Canadian national team player Deanne Rose has been hampered by a hamstring injury most of the season, but she played 65 minutes in the South Carolina draw and scored for the first time since September. She is one of the most dangerous players on the pitch when she is out there, and her return to full fitness could coincide nicely with the start of the SEC tournament.

The Gators are 6-2-1 in conference play this season and trail only the Gamecocks in points in the SEC East standings.