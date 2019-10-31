Saints Gearing Up for Basketball Season

The Santa Fe Saints are gearing up for a bounce-back basketball season as the finished last year under .500 at 15-16. With plenty of new faces and a long slate of games versus some of the deepest junior college teams in the nation it should be an entertaining season for the Saints.

International Saints

A quick glance at Santa Fe’s roster would show an eclectic mix of talent. Four Serbians, two Canadians, and an Irishman, that’s not a bar joke: that’s the Saints roster.

Several of these student athletes have played high school ball, others this is their first time away from home.

A completely overhauled roster features these international kids and others with only two returning players. This new look Saints roster gives fans promise for the season ahead.

Head coach Chris Mowry spoke about his new talented squad.

New Length

Some of this new international talent also brings another key element that is essential to the game: height.

The Saints boast two skyscrapers: Tre Howard at 6’11” and Luka Filipovic at 7’0″. Howard comes in hoping to make a strong first impression in his first year with the Saints. The frontcourt for the Saints could be the team’s strength heading into this season.

Mowry also spoke about his two new big men who both also have a 7’3″ inch wingspan.

Culture Change

The hope with this new youth and all of these new players the Saints will be able to improve and compete in a deep conference. The Mid-Florida Conference has two teams ranked in the National Top 10 Preseason Poll. The Saints will look to improve their subpar conference record from a year ago, which was a measly 3-9.

First Game

The Santa Fe Saints are gearing up to face ASA Miami tonight in the season opener. Tip-off from the Santa Fe campus is set for 7 p.m.