Jaguars vs. Texans: Rematch in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans will play a different kind of football than local fans in London’s Wembley Stadium might be used to, on Sunday.

The American football teams will have an AFC South rematch in London; the Jags (4-4) will look to avenge their 12 to 13 loss against the Texans (5-3) on Sept. 15.

Looking Back

The Jaguars come off a 29-15 win against the New York Jets last Sunday. Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew was 22/34 passing, for 279 yards and three touchdowns (the most he’s thrown in one game for the Jags). The defense posted eight sacks and hauled in three interceptions (with one by A. J. Bouye; two by Tre Herndon).

It’s a defense that Houston’s quarterback Deshaun Watson said will present a challenge:

The Texans also earned a win last Sunday. Houston beat the Oakland Raiders 27 to 24. Watson put up almost identical numbers as Minshew did, going 27/39 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive star J. J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the game. The season-ending injury is his third injury of the kind over the past three seasons.

Looking Ahead

One man that isn’t upset Watt won’t be on the field in Wembley on Sunday is Minshew:

Minshew said that, despite a potential battle with Nick Foles for the starting QB role in a couple of weeks, Sunday’s game is all they can focus on:

Winning the division matchup would turn Jacksonville’s season into a winning one, and would push them out of the bottom of the AFC South standings. They currently sit tied for last place with the 4-4 Tennessee Titans.

A win for the Texans would prevent help prevent the Jaguars’ ascent and put Houston a game closer to taking the top spot in the division from the Indianapolis Colts.

You can watch the game bright and early at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on the NFL Network.