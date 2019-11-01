Winless Fins Host the One-Win Jets

Neither the Dolphins’ nor the Jets’ season is going well.

So much so in fact, that the two teams have combined for just one win in 14 total games.

This week, something’s gotta give for one of the teams. Both teams are coming off of losses. The Jets to the Jaguars, and the Dolphins to the Steelers.

Jets’ Offense Looks to Take Flight

"Nobody is pulling us out of this. We have to do it." Let's get a W.#NYJvsMIA | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/WAjyXsTArD — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2019

Statistically speaking, the Jets are one of the worst teams in the league, and Sam Darnold certainly isn’t helping their situation this year. Darnold has played just four games this year due to a bout with mono that left him sidelined for the second, third and fourth games of this season.

Even when he has played though, the third overall pick in last year’s draft has not gotten the job done. Darnold has five touchdowns and eight interceptions this year in four games. Now, the Jets offense isn’t exactly loaded, but Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson are no slouches in the passing game.

Darnold connecting with one or both of his top two receivers could be a key for the Jets to pull out a win in Miami. However, the Jets should look toward star running back Le’Veon Bell in a matchup against the league’s second-worst defense against the run.

Miami’s run defense is ranked 31st in the NFL, having given up 1,123 yards, and is 24th in touchdowns allowed with 8. If all goes as the Jets plan, Bell should be featured heavily.

Dolphins Look to Get First Win

We break down our matchup as we host the Jets this Sunday. This is your #DolphinsDaily presented by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/Xv5ji0gVyY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2019

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins’ offense scored 14 points in the first quarter and then were blanked for the next three quarters against the Steelers last week. The Dolphins will need some of that first quarter magic to beat the Jets. Some of that magic could be provided by Ryan Fitzpatrick, also known by his nickname of Fitzmagic.

Fitzmagic and the offense are going to need to show up if the Dolphins are going to beat the Jets. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins’ receivers in particular need to channel their first quarter energy from last week.

The Dolphin offense may not have to do much to win the game, as the Jets passing and rushing offense are ranked 32 and 31 respectively. The key for the Dolphins will be limiting a great running back and taking advantage of a poor passing offense.

Who Has the Edge?

The Jets are favored by 3 points in the recent predictions with the over-under set at 42.5. The Dolphins will look to tie the Jets for last place in the AFC East with a win, while the Jets will look to get their second win of the season and go two games ahead of the Dolphins.

Watch these storylines and more this Sunday at 1 p.m.