Lamar Jackson Disproves Doubters in Upset of Undefeated Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and company did the unthinkable Sunday night.

They took down the unbeaten New England Patriots.

The 37-20 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions was largely due to Jackson’s stellar performance.

“Not Bad for a Running Back.”

When he was first named the starter in 2018, critics thought Jackson didn’t have the makings of an NFL quarterback. Many felt he would be better suited at running back or wide receiver.

But Jackson proved them wrong when he threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the 59-10 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of this season.

In his postgame press conference, Jackson uttered a line that has become a social-media favorite when he performs well.

Against New England, the dual-threat quarterback rushed 16 times for 61 yards and completed 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards. He also scored two of Baltimore’s four touchdowns with his legs.

His record-breaking, streak-snapping performance led sports fans to whip out his quote to commemorate the occasion.

The MVP Discussion

Jackson shot up the ranks on the board of MVP candidates, coming in second to Seattle’s Russell Wilson. He jumped Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Houston’s Deshaun Watson in the process.

In the fourth quarter, after Jackson was pulled into the end zone by one of his linemen, the crowd started an MVP chant. And it seems fellow teammate and veteran safety Earl Thomas agrees with the sentiment.

“He played MVP-type football,” Thomas continued. “He’s separating himself.”

Some of Jackson’s other teammates also gushed about their second-year quarterback.

“He’s incredible,” said tight end Mark Andrews. “There’s really no other way to describe it.”

“You can’t handle Lamar,” said receiver Willie Snead IV. “You’ve just got to go with it. Lamar is just a game-breaker at any time.”

But Jackson isn’t letting all the MVP talk go to his head. His attention is elsewhere.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “But I’m focused on winning.”