Tampa Bay Bucs fall in overtime to Seattle Seahawks 40-34.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were up 21-7 at one point. That was until quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a wild comeback.

First Half

The first and second halves of the game looked completely different. The Buccaneers started the game with a Jameis Winston hand-off to running back Ronald Jones for a quick eight-yard touchdown to put the Bucs up 7-0. Seattle was able to tie the score with a 19-yard catch by wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Bucs were able to break the tie with a third-and-11 in the redzone that resulted in Breshad Perriman scoring, making it 14-7.

The Bucs then scored again after a 63-yard drive resulted in a five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans putting them up 21-7. The Seahawks were able to answer before the end of the half getting down the field for a one-yard pass to Jacob Hollister to bring the score to 21-13. But, Seattle was not able to get the extra point as Jason Myers missed the PAT.

Second Half

The second half led to a back-and-forth game between the two teams.

Seattle striked first, where after a punt on the first possession, the Seahawks began rolling with a 59-yard run by Chris Carson which resulted in two-yard Lockett touchdown. This brought the game to 21-19, and with a two-point conversion, tied the game 21 a piece.

A 41-yard field goal by the Bucs brought them back up 24-21. But Seattle answered right back in the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-yard field goal of their own.

Seattle then got their first lead of the game with 8:22 to go after a field goal gave them a 27-24. But, the Bucs answered again with a 45-yard field goal to make it 27 all.

With 4:25 to go in the ball game, Wilson nailed D.K. Metcalf to give the Seakhawks a 34-27 lead.

The Bucs didn’t stop as they then scored off a one-yard run-in by Dare Ogunbowale to even everything up with 46 seconds remaining.

Overtime

The game went into overtime, with Seattle winning the toss. Wilson acted quick getting down the field and was able to connect with Hollister for the game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass.

Kicking Issues

Kicking woes encompassed Seattle. Myers not only missed a PAT at the beginning of the game, but he also missed a 4o-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the game that could have put the Seahawks on top, without going into overtime. Myers is currently just 3-8 on the season of kicks 40 or more yards.

Wilson Dominance

Russell Wilson had one of his best games to date where he went 29-43, 378 passing yards and five touchdowns, which tied his career high.

Winston, who completed 29/44 for two touchdowns and 335 yards, is looking to move forward after the hard-fought game.

Injuries

The Bucs also lost some players this game. Corner back Carlton Davis did not return after a hip injury suffered during the first play of the game. A groin injury suffered by linebacker Carl Nassib took him out of the game and then his backup, Anthony Nelson injured his hamstring.

Moving forward

The Bucs now fall to 2-6, while the Seattle Seahawks improve to 7-2.

The Bucs will host the Arizona Cardinals, while the Seahawks travel to San Francisco to face the undefeated 49ers.