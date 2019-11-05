CJ Henderson Talks Gators

Florida Gators’ defensive back CJ Henderson spoke about Florida-Georgia and the struggles the Gators had during the game. Having time off after a 38-27 win against South Carolina, Henderson and his team had a bye week before the game against Georgia.

The Gators had two of their best defensive players come back on Saturday with Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga. Greenard and Zuniga returned from injury on Saturday, but couldn’t come back strong. Both players were unable to record a sack.

After the disappointing loss to Georgia, the Gators now come back to the Swamp for the first time in a month. Florida plays Vanderbilt at home in an SEC East matchup. The Gators are 4-2 in conference play, losing both games to top-10 teams LSU and Georgia. Vanderbilt has the worst record in the SEC East being 1-4 in conference play and 2-6 overall.

With a few mistakes from the Florida defense, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to capitalize. The run defense was solid for the Gators, but on important third-down plays, the Bulldogs were able to consistently move the chains. The Bulldogs went 12 for 18 on third-down conversions, including a third and seven pass to seal the game. Jake Fromm threw a perfect pass to Eli Wolf, which gave them the opportunity to run the clock out.

With the defense needing a boost, the Gators want to have a strong game against Vanderbilt. With a few injuries during the Georgia game, Jeremiah Moon and Amari Burney will be out this week. The Gators will need to find someone new to play those big positions that can make big plays.

Gators in the Rankings

After the Gators’ loss, they have gone down to number 10 in the college football AP Poll. After this loss, it will be nearly impossible for the Gators to make the College Football Playoff. With this, the Gators look to finish the regular season off strong and push for a New Years’ 6 Bowl to end the season.