Home / College Football / CJ Henderson Talks Gators
Florida defensive back CJ Henderson, left, tackles Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner (89) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CJ Henderson Talks Gators

gsosa November 5, 2019 College Football, Football, Gators Football, Gators Sports 46 Views

Florida Gators’ defensive back CJ Henderson spoke about Florida-Georgia and the struggles the Gators had during the game. Having time off after a 38-27 win against South Carolina, Henderson and his team had a bye week before the game against Georgia.

The Gators had two of their best defensive players come back on Saturday with Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga. Greenard and Zuniga returned from injury on Saturday, but couldn’t come back strong. Both players were unable to record a sack.

After the disappointing loss to Georgia, the Gators now come back to the Swamp for the first time in a month. Florida plays Vanderbilt at home in an SEC East matchup. The Gators are 4-2 in conference play, losing both games to top-10 teams LSU and Georgia. Vanderbilt has the worst record in the SEC East being 1-4 in conference play and 2-6 overall.

With a few mistakes from the Florida defense, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to capitalize. The run defense was solid for the Gators, but on important third-down plays, the Bulldogs were able to consistently move the chains. The Bulldogs went 12 for 18 on third-down conversions, including a third and seven pass to seal the game. Jake Fromm threw a perfect pass to Eli Wolf, which gave them the opportunity to run the clock out.

With the defense needing a boost, the Gators want to have a strong game against Vanderbilt. With a few injuries during the Georgia game, Jeremiah Moon and Amari Burney will be out this week. The Gators will need to find someone new to play those big positions that can make big plays.

Gators in the Rankings

After the Gators’ loss, they have gone down to number 10 in the college football AP Poll. After this loss, it will be nearly impossible for the Gators to make the College Football Playoff. With this, the Gators look to finish the regular season off strong and push for a New Years’ 6 Bowl to end the season.

About gsosa

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Former Met Carlos Beltran Takes Over as Manager

The New York Mets announced on Monday that former outfielder Carlos Beltran will be the …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties