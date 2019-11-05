Here Comes the First College Football Playoff Top Four of the Season

The College Football Playoff sets a four-team bracket to determine the playoff teams towards the national champion. Each football season, the committee gathers together and produces rankings throughout college football Top 25 teams. The College Football Playoff and the selection committee are in their sixth year. They announce at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPN who they think will be in the playoff. Of course, there is a huge game this weekend that could change the outcome on the final four, Alabama versus LSU.

Top Four

So who do you think is going to be the top four ranked for the first week? Teams in the running are Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. Watch out now, if Georgia wins the SEC Championship they could find themselves in the Top Four.

Alabama

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain in a previous game against Tennessee. He has been able to take some snaps at practice recently and his mentality has been amazing with how he is progressing with his attitude to get back in the game. Tagovailoa in the running for the Heisman Trophy and is leading a group of six quarterbacks to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. In hopes he comes back soon, Alabama is still dominating.

LSU

LSU holds wins over quality opponents such as Florida and Auburn. The Tigers have a very balanced offense this season, tremendous vision and crazy speed. But what if they lose in Week 11 at Alabama? Stay tuned on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State

They have been dominating the competition this season. Ohio State hasn’t even had a close game this year either. They’ve been unstoppable on both sides of the football. They also have three players capable of winning Big Ten Player of the Year.

Clemson

Clemson has broken a school record with winning 24 straight games and in the past four games, has averaged 40.8 points per game. The Tigers have a 79 percent chance to make top rankings, which puts them five percent over Alabama. This ACC team is the defending national champion and are proving why they deserve this ranking.