UF to Sell Alcohol at Men’s Basketball Games

The University of Florida has made a change to the way fans can view the men’s basketball team. As the No. 6 ranked Gators take the court, fans will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages in the O’Connell Center.

Limited Alcohol Sales

The school announced its decision to sell alcohol on Monday. This gives fans the opportunity to buy an ice-cold beer at tonight’s game against the North Florida Ospreys. However, there will be limitations to the sales.

Fans will be able to choose from a 12-ounce beer, eight-ounce glass of wine and a 12-ounce High Noon seltzer. All drinks will be dispensed into a cup and liquor is not available. Valid IDs are required for every purchase and drinks will be sold at a two-per-sale maximum. All drinks will be sold at designated stations. Meaning, fans will not be able to buy drinks from their seats.

However, fans that decide to drink alcohol during the game will have limited time. Fans buying alcohol will have until the start of the second half until sales will be cut off.

A Small Sample

Selling alcohol at the O’Connell Center is a big step in a direction many fans are hoping for, which is to buy alcohol at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Last June, the SEC voted on lifting its ban on alcohol sales at sporting events. It is a rule change that schools can profit off of, yet Florida remained quiet. The men’s basketball team is the one and only event where alcohol sales will be permitted, but it could be a sign of what could come.

If this small sample works out, it would not be a surprise to see UF branch out to other sports and allow the sales of alcohol. However, it is likely that nothing changes until after the basketball season.