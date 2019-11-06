Arkansas looks to halt its six game losing streak to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday.

Arkansas is coming off a brutal 54-24 loss to Mississippi State pushing their record to 7-2. Western Kentucky is also coming off a loss versus FAU (35-24) making their record 5-4.

Both teams are struggling on the season averaging under 23 points a game. Even with the struggles, Coach Morris has pride that his team is still coming out and giving their all in practice. Not keeping their heads down but looking up and working to improve.

ESPN`s Power Index states in favor (62.5%) of the Razorbacks for this game with a spread of +1.5 for the Hilltoppers.

Morris commented on how it will be great to be back in front of their fans for senior day.

SEC vs Conference USA

Overall, the SEC is 156-27 against Conference USA. Arkansas alone is 9-1 against Conference USA teams. This will be a showdown of one of the weakest SEC teams this year versus a top three Conference USA team.

Coaches

Chad Morris – The University of Arkansas head coach who started in the 2018 season. The razorback`s have had five different head coaches in the last ten years showing that they cannot get a solidified program. Morris is 0-14 in the SEC over the last two seasons and as a result, the razorback fans have called for a halt and for their head coach to be fired.

After two years of the Morris Era I think it has been proven. We still don’t have a Head Coach for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks Football team. Dang man what have we become..😢😢😢😢 — Ry🅰️n Mccr🅰️w🐗🐗 (@RyanMccrawUofA) November 3, 2019

Tyson Helton – The Western Kentucky University head coach, who returned back to the program after a three year hiatus, became the head coach for the 2019 season. His record with the program is 5-4 as he regains control and starts shaping the team to his ideology. His strong suit is a powerful offense which he plans to execute through reps and time.

Where to find the game

Date: November 9th

Stadium: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST. Coverage is provided by the SEC Network.