Checking in on the Gators’ Offense

With just three games left on Florida’s schedule, it currently has the ninth best offense in the SEC and third best in the SEC East.

Offensive Lineman Bleich to transfer

Florida’s young offensive line has been put to the test this season. On Tuesday, news broke that offensive lineman Chris Bleich entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The red shirt freshman has started in eight of nine games for the Gators. At 6’6″ and 330 pounds, the hopes were high for Bleich entering the season.

In the past few weeks, Bleich began losing snaps to Richard Gouraige.

Gouraige started in the Gators match up against South Carolina due to blisters on Bleich’s foot. Bleich did start against Georgia, but he did not play the entire game. Gouraige replaced Bleich after some early mistakes.

In Tuesday’s presser, offensive line coach John Hevesy did not directly address Bleich’s departure from the program. But he did comment on the pressures facing student athletes these days. Hevesy believes that when positions open up it is an opportunity for players to step up.

Running Game

The Gators have struggled running the ball this season.

This past weekend against Georgia Florida finished with a total of 21 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Currently, they are second-to-last in the SEC in total rushing yards with just 1,160. The only team with less is the Vanderbilt Commodores, which Florida will face this upcoming Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s rush defense is ranked No. 13 in the conference. This weekend would be the perfect opportunity for the Gators to get their run game going.

Passing

The Gators have relied quite heavily on their passing game with quarterback Kyle Trask. Last season they averaged 214 yards passing; this year they’ve averaged 277. Trask currently has the 11th best quarterback rating in the country. He’s accounted for 16 touchdowns this season and has thrown four interceptions.

Florida seeks their eighth win of the season as they meet Vandy on Saturday at noon in the Swamp.