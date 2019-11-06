Kyle Trask is hopeful despite a discouraged Florida fan base

The century-long Florida-Georgia rivalry is and always has been a fan favorite.

Thousands of fans from both schools plan months ahead for their weekend stay in Jacksonville. This year’s loss (Georgia’s 3rd consecutive win over Florida) was especially difficult for the Florida fan base.

Gator hopes were high going into the rivalry event with Florida being ranked ahead of the Bulldogs for the first time in 3 years. The annual “Georgia hate week” was even more fun for Florida fans who believed their team just might finally pull out a win.

With a 24-17 loss to Georgia, Florida lost control of the SEC East. Gator fans took this one hard.

Me watching the Gator defense pic.twitter.com/DKR0H7HOgJ — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 2, 2019

I could care less when my NFL team losses.

When the Gators lose, I carry it for days.

Just means more. — STEED DESIGNS (@SeanSteed) November 4, 2019

Despite a largely discouraged fan base, neither the team nor Coach Dan Mullen have lost hope. For QB Kyle Trask it’s on to the next.

“We still have a lot to play for. We still have a shot at the SEC East title. But none of that matters if we don’t take care of our business and go 1-0 every week from here on out.” says Trask

“There’s a lot of great guys on this team, and we’re going to continue to stay together and just get better every week.”

“Come Monday, you have a new opponent and last week has no bearing on the next week.”

The Gators will face Vanderbilt on Saturday at home with a noon kickoff.