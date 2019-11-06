WBK: Gators Get Gutsy Win Over Grambling St.

In a contest that saw 18 lead changes and six ties, it was the Florida Gators who came out on top over the Grambling State Tigers.

Trailing 52-51 heading into the final quarter, the visiting Gators were able to construct a fourth quarter rally to bring a 72-65 victory back to Gainesville.

Finished with 3️⃣ in double figures, closed strong and got that road W on opening night 💪😁✅ #GoGators pic.twitter.com/4Izu6zRXsC — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 6, 2019

Winning the turnover margin

Basketball is no different than football in the sense that turnovers equal touchdowns.

During Tuesday night’s game, the Gators forced 21 Grambling State turnovers while committing only 11 of their own. However, the big turnover-related stat came from the 24 points that the Gators scored off of the forced turnovers.

Competing in the paint

In addition to taking the turnover battle, the Gators also found success down low.

Through four quarters, the Gators outscored the Tigers in the box 36-20. Leading the way in the paint for the Gators, redshirt senior Zada Williams led the stat sheet offensively with 16 points.

5:05 Q2 | Grambling St. 22, Florida 19 pic.twitter.com/2LDEFb823Q — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 6, 2019

Freshman, Nina Rickards, also contributed from the inside with 50% field goal percentage and two free throws that tallied 10 points.

Baby Gators Shine

After years of struggles, the Florida women’s basketball program seems to be in good hands with Cameron Newbauer at the helm. But even more so, the Gators have no shortage of rising talent.

In the Gators’ opening road win of the season, two other Gator rookies, in addition to Rickards, earned themselves a line on the stat sheet.

“To fight, come out on top and have young kids contribute and make some big plays late was tremendous.” — Cameron Newbauer

Freshman guard, Lavender Briggs earned her way into the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday night’s contest. And during the game, her performance validated Newbauer’s trust in the young ball-handler. Through the course of four quarters, Briggs distributed the ball well — nabbing a game-high eight assists while also contributing six points.

Meanwhile, freshman sharpshooter, Brylee Bartram netted three goals from beyond the net — good for nine points. One of Bartram’s scores from downtown helped the Gators to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter — the quarter that ultimately won the Florida the game.

Bombs away @BryleeBartram 💣💣💣 The sharpshooter nails a big 3⃣ from the corner! 5:30 Q4 | Florida 64, Grambling St. 54 pic.twitter.com/ZsmsrPAw0x — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 6, 2019

Looking ahead

The Gators (1-0) get back to action this weekend from the O’Connell Center as the Gators host the Longwood Lancers (0-0) Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.