Home / College Football / Ohio State In The Drivers Seat For CFP
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State In The Drivers Seat For CFP

Danny Villanueva November 7, 2019 College Football 11 Views

After being ranked number one in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State still has a ways to go before the season comes to an end.

The Buckeyes are headed into the thick of things when it comes to Big Ten action. Ohio State will go up against Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions, like Ohio State, are right there in the playoff mix. In fact, if the playoffs began today, Ohio State would go up against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. You have to be feeling pretty good if you are a Buckeyes fan. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has a 85% chance of making the final four and a 36% chance at winning the national championship.

The Justin Fields And Chase Young Show

One of the main reasons why everyone expects Ohio State to make a deep run is because of quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

Both players are having phenomenal seasons and could be in New York for the Heisman ceremony in December. Young is performing at a level that the college football world has not seen in a very long time. With 13.5 sacks on the season, Young is one sack away from breaking the Ohio State record for sacks in a season. He is expected to push for the all-time NCAA sack record (24). There is a reason why Young has a case to be the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Young’s teammate, Fields, is doing big things in his first season as a Buckeye. The former Georgia Bulldog has thrown for over 1,600 yards along with 24 touchdowns. Fields is also getting the job done with his legs. The sophomore has 319 yards on the ground en route to finding the end zone nine times.

Led by the dynamic play of Fields and Young, the Buckeyes will be a force to reckoned with the rest of the season.

Tags

About Danny Villanueva

Check Also

Checking in on the Gators’ Offense

With just three games left on Florida’s schedule, it currently has the ninth best offense …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties