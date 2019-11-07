SEC East Showdown: Top Dawgs Face Mizzou

The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t undefeated, but they are exactly where they want to be in the SEC East after winning in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers aren’t where they want to be. Winners of one out of their last three, the Tigers were limping into the bye, but it came at the right time.

Will a fully-rested Mizzou be able to take down the Top Dawgs in the SEC East?

Tigers’ Well-Timed Bye

The Missouri Tigers will not be playing for an SEC Title in Barry Odom‘s third full-year on campus, but they sure can play a part in spoiling Georgia’s potential trip to Atlanta.

The Tigers started out the preseason with some hype.

A shiny transfer quarterback who helped led a Clemson team to two CFP appearances in Kelly Bryant

A favorable non-conference schedule

SEC West opponents Arkansas and Ole Miss

Then they met the Wyoming Cowboys week one and lost on the road (37-31)

Consequently, went on a four game tear and lead the SEC East two weeks into October.

Then came road trips to Vanderbilt (21-14) and Kentucky (29-7), the latter ending with Kelly Bryant injured.

The Tigers bye week came at the best possible time. Kelly Bryant’s hamstring is healed and he should be a go against the Bulldogs.

They get Georgia after a hard fought, physical game versus Florida, on the road.

Then they host the Gators for what could be a big-game depending on whether they win or lose in Athens.

The Tigers will not be playing passed November, but can force some other team’s Christmas Blues.

Dawg’s Control Their Destiny

Georgia silenced a lot of doubters in Jacksonville last Saturday.

12 for 18 on third down

Jake Fromm 279yds 2 TD’s 60 percent completion

119 yards rushing as a team

.@GeorgiaFootball win its 3rd straight over Florida in Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/GFA1hpecKz — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 2, 2019

The score line did not reflect the dominance that the Bulldogs showed over the Gators.

After a couple sloppy games, including a loss against South Carolina at home in overtime, a 24-17 win against the Gators was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Dawgs.

Now, Georgia enters the last four weeks of the season controlling their own destiny. Four wins means a date with the SEC West winner in Atlanta, two wins and the East is wide open again.

Keys to Victory

Missouri Tigers

Pressure Jake Fromm

Force Georgia to Score

Win Third Down

Georgia Bulldogs

Run The Ball

Control Time of Possession

Force Turnovers

The game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.