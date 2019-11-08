Gators’ swim teams in Top 10

The University of Florida swim teams have held their own this season.

The men’s (5-1) are ranked at No. 9 in the country, while the women (6-0) are an undefeated behemoth, holding their dominance at the No. 1 spot.

Men’s Team

The Gators are facing off versus the No. 15 Florida State Seminoles on Friday at 2 p.m. The Gators won 163-118 against the No. 14 ranked Georgia Bulldogs securing their first conference win of the season.

In their victory against Georgia, six different Gators were able to win eight individual events. Some of these wins include taking the top-three spots in the 50 free, 100 breast and 100 fly.

During that last meet, notable performances included Kieran Smith, SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, who produced the fastest 200 free time in the nation. Clark Beach, Khader Baqlah and Smith achieved B-cut times.

Top 200 free time in the Nation✅ First career 100 fly W✅ 400 Relay W ✅ Home opener W✅ Second Swimmer of the Week honor this year ✅ 📝: https://t.co/6JjNlmL3I5#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/DPqw7IkSOf — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) November 5, 2019

In their 82 matchups since 1956, the Gators have established clear dominance. UF holds a clear advantage with a record of 58-23-1. The Gators currently hold an eight-meet win streak against the Seminoles and show no intentions of slowing down.

The last time the Seminoles were able to beat the Gators was in Tallahassee in 2010-11 with a final score of 184-116.

Women’s Team

The Gators women’s team also competes against the Florida Seminoles this Friday at 2 p.m.

Their undefeated streak continued with a victory over the Bulldogs last Friday in what has been the closest meet of the season with a final score of 164.5-135.5.

The Bulldogs had a front row seat to watch the Gators dominate by winning seven individual events and both relays.

The Gators come away with two wins against Georgia today. 🐊 swimming and diving is now a combined 11-1 on the season. #GoGators#WeChomp pic.twitter.com/GNfA9XnULy — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) November 1, 2019

Last meet’s notable performances included Leah Braswell winning the 1,000 free with a personal best of 9:45.74, the second-fastest time in the country this season for the event. In addition, Kelly Fertel achieved three B-cuts and Elizabeth Perez led the Gators on the board in the tight matchup.

The Gators are facing off against the No. 20 Seminoles for the 47th time in their history. The Gator’s dominance is undeniable. The all-time series is at 43-3 and the Gators have won the last 10 meets in Gainesville. From 1972-2007, UF won 33 consecutive meets.

Both Gator teams will be back in the water on Friday, Nov. 22 for the Georgia Tech Invitational.