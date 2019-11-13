Commodores look to make Kentucky Wildcats last in SEC East

The Fight for Second to Last

It’s a battle for second to worst this weekend as the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Nashville to play the Commodores. Vandy is 1-5 in the SEC while Kentucky isn’t sitting much higher, at 2-5. Both teams have struggled offensively all season and have been unable to close games.

Recovering from the Weekend

Not only have they had losing seasons, both teams are coming off tough losses. Vanderbilt’s third string quarterback, Deuce Wallace, and the entire offense got dominated by Florida. Wallace and the team put up absolutely no points on the scoreboard while Florida put up 56. The Gator offense was just as dominant as their defense, sacking Wallace six times.

Bragging rights for this unexpected but prevalent rivalry went to the Volunteers’ last weekend. Kentucky came in hot, putting up 13 unanswered points in the first quarter. However, that was it for the Wildcats. Tennessee responded with 17 points and Vandy was two yards away from a comeback win. On 4th and Goal with 90 seconds left, Bowden attempted to run into the endzone before being tackled short. With that tackle went the game, Tennessee won 13-17.

Neal back in at QB for Vanderbilt

While Mo Hasan is still in concussion protocol, Riley Neal has been all cleared to play this weekend. Although this is good news, no one in Nashville is shouting hooray. Even while Neal has been healthy, he lacks luster. He has been unable to make accurate and deep passes on the football field. Luckily for him, Kentucky’s offense doesn’t look too hot either.

Kentucky Wildcats’ Offense

Lynn Bowden Jr. is the current quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats. Fans and the media continue to question if he’s the right choice for that position. Bowden, is a true wide receiver. With him in at QB, Kentucky has nearly no passing game and are averaging 16.5 points a game with Bowden. After filling in Sawyer Smith after he faced a series of injuries throughout the season. Kentucky is ranked 111th in Red Zone Scoring percentage, not ideal.

What we Can Expect

This game isn’t going to be the one you schedule your day around. It’s going to be sloppy with not a lot of movement on offense. Kickoff is set to 3:30 ET and will be live on SEC Network from Nashville, Tenn.