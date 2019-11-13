Stricklin adds more power 5 games for the future

This year, Florida’s Athletic Director Scott Stricklin has been trying to mold future Gator Football schedules. His goal — to add more power five games to the schedule to make it more exciting and competitive.

Back in October, Stricklin sent out a tweet asking for other athletic directors from power five schools to contact him to schedule home and home.

Attention ADs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 … @GatorsFB is looking to add additional Home-and-Home series against P5 opponents. Let’s connect and schedule quality games the fans want to see! #GoGators — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) October 22, 2019

Newest Add

It was announced on Tuesday that Florida has scheduled a home and home with Arizona State for the 2028 and 2030 seasons. The Gators and the Sun Devils have never played each other before.

We’re heading back to the desert for the first time since January 8, 2007! 👿x🐊 📰 https://t.co/bxjfN8bqmu pic.twitter.com/16xRW5iU1E — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 12, 2019

Out of Conference Series

The new additions to Florida schedule include FSU, Utah, Miami, Colorado, Texas and Arizona State.

Florida and FSU have extended their series through 2022. The series began in 1958 and Florida leads it 35-26-2. The matchup began back in the 70’s and has been carried out every the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Gators have not played a Pac-12 game since Washington in 1989. This will change in 2022 when Florida travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah. Florida hasn’t played Utah since 1977. The Gators won that time out 33-29.

Over the years, Florida and Miami have played sparsely. After Florida and Miami played this year in week 0, fans were eager to see the series happen more often. Sticklin delivered on their wish and the two will meet in the Swamp in 2024 and at Miami in 2025.

A completely new team for the Gators schedules is Colorado, who they have never played. They will host Colorado in 2028 and go to Boulder in 2029.

Florida will also be taking on the Texas Longhorns in 2030 ans 2031. The two have meet three times with the first time being in 1924 with a 7-7 tie. The Last time they played was in 1940.

Time Line

2020: at Florida State

2021: Florida State

2022: Utah, at Florida State

2023: at Utah

2024: Miami

2025: at Miami

2028: Colorado, at Arizona State

2029: at Colorado

2030: Texas

2031: at Texas, Arizona State