Hawthorne Prepares to Face Pahokee

After a 37-21 win against Wildwood, Cornelius Ingram and the Hawthorne Hornets will face off against the Pahokee Blue Devils in the regional semifinals.

Developing a Solid Group

This is the second year in a row that Hawthorne has won a playoff football game. Having lost a lot of seniors, a lot of people had them written out early in the season. No one expected them to make it this far into the postseason.

“A lot of people gave us excuses but we are not built that way,” said head coach Ingram. “We have some tough-minded kids that come to work every single day. They took this season personal knowing that we were losing a bunch of seniors. They showed up to play every single game and played their hearts out.”

Ingram’s team struggled to score in the first half of the season, but they have found a way to pick it up. Coach Ingram credits his athletes’ work ethic for the offensive turn around. Quarterback Key’Shaun Williams has been electric on the ground for the Hornets. In the regional quarterfinals, Williams ran for three touchdowns. The quarterback was able to get out of the pocket and make big plays downfield.

Going Up Against Pahokee.

Midway through the season, it looked like the Blue Devils weren’t going to make the playoffs. But after winning three games in a row to end the season, Pahokee was able to find themselves in the no. 2 seed in the region.

When these two teams faced off last year, it ended in a 25-6 Hawthorne win to send the Hornets to the state semifinals for only the second time ever and first since 2009.

“Pahokee is always loaded with great athletes and have a great coach,” said Ingram. “We beat them last year, so us going and making the trip down there makes it personal for them. They have athletes and size at every single position so we have to be ready to play.”

The Hornets are also hoping for the return of their star receiver Jeremiah James. James was sidelined all season due to an ACL injury but might be able to make his return tomorrow night. James had over 1,000 yards receiving last year and 13 touchdowns. The team is still waiting on clearance from James’ doctor and the team’s trainer, but they have high hopes for his return in time for the senior’s final chance at a high school playoff game.

The Hawthorne Hornets will look to advance to the Regional Finals as they take on Pahokee on Friday at 7:30 p.m.