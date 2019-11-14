LSU meets Ole Miss in second-to-last regular season outing

The No. 1 LSU Tigers will visit the Ole Miss Rebels for some additional SEC West fun and another step toward the SEC Championship.

It’s a sigh of relief for the Tigers. Their thrilling win in regulation against Alabama took the college football world by storm. But will it be a complete coast?

A second wind for Ole Miss?

It’s likely to be a considerably lopsided matchup, all things considered. LSU and Ole Miss are two teams on completely different ends of the spectrum. A blowout delivered by the number one offense in the country seems to be the most predictable outcome. But Ole Miss has the potential to soften the blow, even slightly.

Ole Miss’ past two outings are indicative of such potential. Losing to now-No. 14 Auburn by a mere touchdown measures the relentlessness of the Rebels. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix’s passing game suffered as a result of Ole Miss’ defense — aka, the worst passing defense in the SEC. Ole Miss ranks 118th in the FBS, allowing 274 yards per game.

But the Rebels have a saving grace in its running game. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee dominates in this respect. A week after Auburn, Ole Miss burned New Mexico State. Plumlee’s ground game exceeded his passing. The freshman quarterback rushed for 177 yards for two touchdowns beside running back Jarod Connor’s two touchdowns.

In other words, don’t count them out of putting up a few points. LSU’s run defense has been questionable, especially against Alabama’s Najee Harris, who unleashed a season-best 146 yards on the Tigers.

Yes, they’re playing the most dangerous offense in college football with SEC Championship hopes on the line. At this point, the win against the Rebels is LSU’s for the taking. Ole Miss’ season is practically over, and LSU’s Joe Burrow-led reign over college football has just begun.

See the action

The Tigers visit the Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 16 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.