Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Indianapolis Colts 33-13

The Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 33-13 Sunday.

Notables

Starting QBs return

Both teams had their starting quarterbacks return. Jags quarterback Nick Foles, who injured his collar bone during Week 1, played his first game since the injury. For the Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, returned after missing the last game and a half with a knee injury.

Colts season-high in rushing

Even with Brissett’s return, the Colts didn’t need to do much throwing to win the game. The Colts rushed for 264 yards this game, which included a rush by Brissett for a touchdown of his own. Brissett only threw 15 passes on the afternoon. This was the first time the Colts had two 100-yard runners since 1985, Marlon Mack running for 109 and Jonathan Williams obtaining a career-high 109 yards as well.

First Half

The first half of the game started when the Colts forced the Jags to a third and long and almost a turnover. After a few possessions between the teams, the Jags got on the scoreboard first when Foles hit DJ Chark Jr. for a 34-yard score.

Just before the first quarter ended, Indianapolis tied it up after Marlon Mack got the hand-off and ran into the end-zone to make it 7-7.

Adam Vinatieri was able to connect on a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Colts up 10-7 at halftime.

Second Half

The second half is when things got out of hand for the Jaguars.

After a 3rd and 19 completion to Jonathan Williams, the Colts were eventually able to score when Brissett kept the play alive and threw a touchdown to Marcus Johnson.

Jacoby to Marcus Johnson for six ‼️ #JAXvsIND pic.twitter.com/OuhjmdDEs4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2019

With less than a minute to go in the third quarter,Brissett then ran in for his second rushing touchdown of the year to put the Colts up 24-7.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines also put on the spin moves when he ran in for a touchdown moving up the score to 31-7.

The Jaguars were able to get on the scoreboard a final time when Foles connected with Chark again for a 20-yard touchdown.

8 touchdowns on the year for @DJChark82 He leads the AFC in receiving touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/rVn1z1wbDt — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 17, 2019

The Jaguars attempted to go for a two-point conversion, but the Colts put the cherry on top with a pick-2 when linebacker Bobby Okereke intercepted the ball and ran it to the end-zone.

That's a mighty fine two-point conversion… It would be a shame if someone stole it. #JAXvsIND pic.twitter.com/R41vUNGNeP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2019

The victory gave the Colts their 300th franchise win since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. It also puts the Colts at 6-4 on the season.

This loss gives the Jaguars their sixth loss of the season, but head coach Doug Marrone isn’t too worried.

The Colts will now travel to Houston to take on the Texans Thursday with the division lead at stake.

The Jaguars will head to Tennessee to face the Titans in a key division matchup Sunday.