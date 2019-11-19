Lamar Jackson Continues to Amaze

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having an incredible season.

This past Sunday he led the Ravens during their annihilation of the Texans by a score of 41-7.

MVP Debate

The second-year pro is looking like the new front-runner in the MVP debate.

Russell Wilson and three-time MVP Tom Brady have been in contention throughout the season.

This past win over the Texans was crucial in the MVP race. Ten of the last 12 MVPs have gone to a quarterback whose team earned a first-round bye.

Mark Ingram

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II had 13 carries for 48 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in their win over the Texans.

According to Ingram, Lamar Jackson has MVP front-runner status all to himself:

Mark Ingram hyping up Lamar Jackson is the type of content we need 🤣 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/GciAnjQkRI — ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2019

Lamar exchanged jerseys after the game with the Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson signed his jersey with a message saying Jackson was the MVP.

Stats from the Win over Houston

Lamar Jackson was 17-of-24 passing and threw for 222 yards. Lamar also rushed for 86 yards.

He completed four touchdowns with nine carries.

Few players in football have been as impressive this season as Jackson.

If he continues to play at this elite level, he should be a top contender for the league’s MVP award and the Ravens will be especially difficult to beat for the rest of the season.

The Ravens will hit the road and take on the Los Angeles Rams this Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.