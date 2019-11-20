Lebron James Makes History

The 34-year-old, Lebron James, made history by becoming the first NBA player to record a triple-double against every team in the league.

He hit 25 points, with 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Thunder 112-107.

Career

James now has recorded 109 triple-doubles in his career and 86 regular season triple-doubles through seventeen seasons. His 86 regular season triple-doubles are actually less than four other players including- Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

He joined the NBA back during the 2003-2004 season, where he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2004. During his time in the NBA, he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat prior to playing with the Lakers. James won the NBA Championship three times (2012, 2013, 2016) and was the Finals MVP all three times as well. He also was the NBA’s MVP four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).

Response

After the game, his mother sent an adorable message congratulating her son on his big achievement.

Game Details

With less than a minute on the clock, the game was 109-107. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the Lakers made a 26-foot three-point jumper to give the Lakers the 112-107 win.

Anthony Davis had a big game against the Thunder. He scored the most point of any player on the court with 34. The Lakers are now on a five-game winning streak and are 12-2 on the year.

The Oklahoma Thunder are 5-9 on the year.

Danilo Gallinari, for the Thunder, had a good game putting up 25 points on 7-11 shooting. Dennis Schroder came off the bench to lead the Thunder in scoring by making 12-20 FG and scoring 31 points.

Game Time

James and the Lakers will be taking on the Thunder again on Friday in Oklahoma. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. That game will be the first of a four-game road trip in which the Lakers will also face the Grizzlies, Spurs and Pelicans.