Buchanan Talks FSU and Gator O-line

Offensive lineman Nick Buchanan and the Florida Gators are ready to take on in-state rival Florida State next Saturday as they close out the regular season at the Swamp.

Improving after Missouri

Even though the Gators had a convincing 23-6 win over Missouri, Kyle Trask’s protection was not all there. Giving up four sacks and eight tackles for loss, the Gator offensive line is looking to bounce back and be ready for the Seminoles.

“Anytime we have a game like that, all we can do is come back and focus on technique, fundamentals, and little things,” said Buchanan. “Missouri’s defensive front played hard and aggressive, it was a battle but we came out on top. All we can do is regroup.”

The offensive line hasn’t been the Gators strong suit all season but they have improved since the beginning of the season. Trask has been able to have enough time in the pocket to air out some deep balls and they have also opened up plenty of holes for Lamical Perine to have a great season.

“Were still trying to clean things up,” said Buchanan. “We have to work on fundamentals and little things that go into blocking and making sure we have our assignments correct and keeping our hands inside, all stuff that makes a great offensive lineman.”

FSU

The in-state rivalry game is coming to the Swamp next Saturday.

“This is the game, this is the talk of the town, we have rivalries all over the SEC but this team is a couple of miles up the road, can’t go anywhere without everyone asking if we’re gonna beat FSU this year. People say we can go 0-11 but if we beat FSU it’s a good season so it is a huge game”

The Seminoles have a fast physical defense that can blitz all night and get to the quarterback, so the Gator o-line needs to be ready for the contest. Even though the Seminoles have a competitive defensive line, their pass defense is nothing great. Against a backup quarterback at Wake Forest, they gave up 308 yards as well as 313 yards to Miami. If the Gator o-line can maintain the rush from the Seminoles they can give Trask time to make huge plays down the field.

“Its a night game in the Swamp against Florida State on senior night, can’t get any better than that”

Under the lights…

In the Swamp…

On Senior Day… You won't want to miss this. @SECNetwork x #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/SQGif1bFBe — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 18, 2019

The battle for Florida will be held on Saturday, Nov 30. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.