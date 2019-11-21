Florida Volleyball Earns Road Sweep Over Auburn Tigers

Florida volleyball bounced back from a five game loss to Kentucky with a road sweep over the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night. The Gators defeated the Tigers 25-17 in three straight sets.

Holly Carlton lead both the Gators offense and defense against the Tigers. Furthermore, Carlton recorded 13 kills and two blocks.

Bringing that W I N back to Gainesville! Holly Carlton posts a season high hitting percentage, all the highlights from our match at Auburn! 🐊🏐🎉 pic.twitter.com/zDyV5fx4Du — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 21, 2019

Auburn freshman outside hitter Lily Thomason lead the Auburn offense with 10 kills. Defensively, the Tigers were led by middle blocker Shaina White.

Florida Offense Takes Early Lead

The Florida offense got off to quick start early in the first set, jumping out a 5-0 lead. Outside hitter Thayer Hall recorded back-to-back service aces for the Florida offense. In addition, Hall’s impact could be felt on both the offense and defense as she recorded a total 10 kills and 11 digs on the night.

Auburn managed to cut the lead, 7-4 in the first set but the Gators maintained the lead throughout the entire set and won it 25-17.

The second set consisted of another early start for the Florida offense. Offensive attacks from Lauren Dooley and Paige Hammons boosted the Gators lead to 8-4.

H A M M E R H A M M O N S ⚒️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/xYH3uChXCZ — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 21, 2019

Hammons ended the night with six kills and seven digs for Florida.

Late in the second set a kill from Florida middle blocker Rachel Kramer furthered the Gators lead, 21-11; Kramer tallied seven kills for the Gators’ offense. The Gators would eventually take the second set 25-17.

In the third and final set, the Tigers managed to keep the Florida lead within two. A service ace from Florida setter Marlie Monserez boosted the Gators lead to 11-7. Monserez recorded 28 assists for the Gators in addition to 11 digs.

Florida took the third set 25-17.

Up Next

Florida returns to the court Sunday on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs. In the last Florida/Georgia meeting in September, the Gators secured a 3-1 match victory over the Bulldogs.

The opening serve is set for noon in Athens, Georgia. You can listen to live coverage of Sunday’s match on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.