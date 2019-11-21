Gator Women’s Basketball Look to Continue Strong Start Against No.18 Indiana

After the Gators’ win against the Blue Hose, the team is 4-0. This Friday, Florida heads into one of the biggest challenges they have faced all season. Indiana is the first ranked team the Gators have will face this season.

This is the first time the Gators have had a four consecutive winning streak since the 2016-2017 season. This is the fifth time Florida is facing the Hoosiers, with Indiana leading the series 3-1. Much of Florida’s success thus far has come from the new talent on the court.

Preview

Freshman guard Lavender Briggs led the team in scoring against the Blue Hose. That was her third consecutive time holding that title for her team. She scored eleven points against Presbyterian. She is also making history as the first freshman since the 2002-2003 season to finish in double figures in three games.

Another notable player taking the court is redshirt junior guard Kiki Smith. In the season so far, she is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. She also scored eleven in assisting her team with the Blue Hoes win. Ariel Johnson and Zada Williams both entered double digits in this game too, with 10 points each.

Head coach Cam Newbauer explains that the development of the program is a product of the teams handwork and support they have been receiving.

The Hoosiers

Indiana is currently 3-0 and is entering this game as no. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Indiana has some notable players returning to the court. Redshirt junior Ali Patberg, junior Jaelynn Penn, and senior Brenna Wise had a great run last season with all three of them averaging in double figures. The team also has some new faces shining on the court this season so far. Freshman forward Mackenzie Holmes has a averages 17.3 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In her six seasons with the Hoosiers, head coach Teri Moren has led them to 20 or more wins in four straight seasons. The Hoosiers were projected to finish third in the Big Ten Preseason Poll.

This matchup is set for Friday at Exactech Arena with tipoff at 6 p.m. This game will be covered by WRUF ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM.