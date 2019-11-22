Gators Women’s Basketball loses to Indiana 73-49

The Florida women’s basketball team was handed their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the #18 Indiana Hoosiers, 73-49.

The Gators went on a few scoring droughts that allowed Indiana to run away with the game. After a first quarter that saw the score tied 15-15, Indiana began the second quarter with a 7-0 run to go up 22-15. Florida was able to get within five, but Indiana went on another 8-0 run, putting them up 34-21.

During the third quarter, the Hoosiers once again went on a 6-0 run to up their lead to 49-34.

Florida shot just 35.1 percent from the floor.

The Gators played the game without starting freshmen Lavender Briggs who was out due to a high ankle sprain.

Briggs is the Gator’s second-leading scorer and has been averaging 13 points a game. During the game, starting point guard KiKi Smith left the game during the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury but came back in just a few minutes later.

During the final quarter, Kristina Moore was helped off the court after a possible leg injury and didn’t return. After the game, Florida coach Cam Newbauer said that the injury was just cramping and that Moore was fine.

Indiana Shooting

The Hoosiers shot 50 percent from the field answering every single time the Gators tried to make a run. Starting guard Grace Berger led Indiana with 23 points, shooting 10-15 from the field while starting forward Brenna Wise added 16 points.

Overall

The Gators had 13 turnovers and only nine points in the fourth quarter. The bench only scored seven points in the contest as well for Florida. Florida did have 23 points in the paint, as well as 11 second-chance points.

Smith had 18 points for the Gators, while Ariel Johnson had 10 points and four steals.

Despite the loss, coach Newbauer still sees positives from the game.

The game gives the Gators their first loss at home this season and puts them at 4-1 overall. Indiana remains undefeated at 4-0.

Next up for the Gators is state rival Florida State, Tuesday at 6 p.m.