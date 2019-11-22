Second Half Comeback Helps Vanguard Girls Basketball Defeat P.K. Yonge 68-63

The Ocala Vanguard girl’s basketball team gets a big road win, beating PK Yonge 68-63 Thursday in Gainesville.

In a second half where P.K. Yonge led by as many as 12, and Vanguard never led, the Knights made the clutch plays down the stretch to win. Late in the fourth quarter, Knights guard Nasia Powell drove to the basket, and finished a tough layup to put the Knights in front for good.

Defensive first half

The first half was a half of missed shots, turnovers, and chippy play. Nasia Powell led the Knights in scoring with eight points at the intermission. Courtney Moore led the Blue Wave with eight points as well. The Blue Wave’s defensive pressure made a difference in the first 16 minutes, forcing several Vanguard turnovers. The teams went into halftime tied at 29.

The Blue Wave’s press forces a turnover which leads to an Ashlyn Young lay up. Blue Wave up 16-15 at the end of the first quarter. @ThePrepZone @ESPNGainesville @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/Fcs7TjaSvl — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) November 22, 2019

Offensive surge in the second half

After putting up 29 first half points, the Blue Wave turned it on offensively in the third quarter. P.K. Yonge scored 25 in the frame to take an eight point lead into the fourth quarter. Courtney Moore was the story of the third quarter for the Blue Wave. She was making plays on both offense and defense to extend the Blue Wave lead.

Courtney Moore picks off the pass and take it all the way for an easy lay in. PK Yonge 51, Vanguard 42 still in the third quarter. @ThePrepZone @ESPNGainesville @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/MGcHFrPq7J — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) November 22, 2019

Moore also nailed two threes in the third quarter. She ended up with 10 points for the quarter, and 28 overall.

Courtney Moore has taken over the 3rd quarter. Blue Wave lead is now 54-42 over the Knights. @ThePrepZone @ESPNGainesville @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/8aimyNdILo — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) November 22, 2019

Second half comeback

After being down by as many as 12 late in the third quarter, Vanguard’s defense locked in. The Knights only allowed nine more Blue Wave points for the rest of the game, going on a 26-9 run to close the game. Nasia Powell led the Knights in scoring tonight with 25. She had the game-deciding layup to make the game 64-63, and she also followed that up with another big shot to make it a three point game.

Powell with another clutch bucket. Then, the Blue Wave turn it over. It will be Knights ball up 66-63 with 7.8 second left. @ESPNGainesville @OcalaPreps @SunPreps @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/n0RSQHl7Li — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) November 22, 2019

Looking ahead

Vanguard will move to 2-0 on the season, while P.K. Yonge drops to 1-1. Vanguard will play in Orlando against Jones this Saturday. Meanwhile, the next game for the Blue Wave will be next Tuesday in Ocala, where P.K. Yonge will take on West Port.