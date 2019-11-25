Cleveland Browns defeat Miami Dolphins 41-24

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins 41-24.
The Browns not only got their third win in a row, but former Dolphin Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team.
First Half
The Browns started the game on the attack, scoring on the opening drive with a Baker Mayfield pass to Landry.
.@bakermayfield finds @God_Son80 for SIX on the opening drive 🎯🎯#MIAvsCLE pic.twitter.com/XvN5YGUWIp
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 24, 2019
As the first quarter was ending, Mayfield then threw another touchdown pass, this time to Odell Beckham Jr., connecting for 35 yards, to go up 14-0.
The second quarter matched the first for the Browns as they scored another 14 points. Mayfield hit Landry again at the beginning of the quarter for another touchdown.
.@bakermayfield to @God_Son80 for six AGAIN!#MIAvsCLE pic.twitter.com/PZJ4Np7jij
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 24, 2019
Again toward the end of the quarter, Mayfield connected with running back Kareem Hunt for his first touchdown as a Brown,to go up 28-0.
The Dolphins were able to connect on a field goal by Jason Sanders, to make it 28-3 at the end of the half.
Second Half
The second half of the game included an attempted Dolphins comeback with a couple touchdowns in a row for Miami . Dolphin’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with tight end Mike Gesicki for his first touchdown as a Dolphin, to make the score 28-10. As time was winding down in the third, Fitzpatrick ran in for a touchdown.
FitzMagic is celebrating his birthday in the end zone 🎂#MIAvsCLE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/vG6zq12LuB
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2019
The touchdown put the score at 28-17 Cleveland.
But, the attempted comeback was not enough for Miami as the Browns ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.
Browns kicker Austin Seibert connected on a 40-yard kick to put Cleveland up 31-17. Shortly after, he connected on another field goal to bring the lead up 34-17.
Finally, a 5-yard run-in by Nick Chubb put the Browns up 41-17.
🚂🚂🚂🚂@NickChubb21 powers through for the TD! pic.twitter.com/t8bMuAT5Ja
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 24, 2019
The Dolphins were able to get on the scoreboard once more with a 19-yard hookup from Fitzpatrick to Allen Hurns , to make the final score 41-24.
Overall
Mayfield threw for 327 yards, completing 24-34 passes.
Fitzpatrick finished 21-39 and threw for two touchdowns on his 37th birthday. He also completed his 200th career touchdown pass during this game.
With the loss, the Dolphins now fall to 2-9, while the Browns go to 5-6.
Next up, the Browns take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday, for the first time since the incident that took place a few weeks ago.
The Dolphins head home to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.