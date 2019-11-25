Cleveland Browns defeat Miami Dolphins 41-24

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins 41-24.

The Browns not only got their third win in a row, but former Dolphin Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team.

First Half

The Browns started the game on the attack, scoring on the opening drive with a Baker Mayfield pass to Landry.

As the first quarter was ending, Mayfield then threw another touchdown pass, this time to Odell Beckham Jr., connecting for 35 yards, to go up 14-0.

The second quarter matched the first for the Browns as they scored another 14 points. Mayfield hit Landry again at the beginning of the quarter for another touchdown.

Again toward the end of the quarter, Mayfield connected with running back Kareem Hunt for his first touchdown as a Brown,to go up 28-0.

The Dolphins were able to connect on a field goal by Jason Sanders, to make it 28-3 at the end of the half.

Second Half

The second half of the game included an attempted Dolphins comeback with a couple touchdowns in a row for Miami . Dolphin’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick connected with tight end Mike Gesicki for his first touchdown as a Dolphin, to make the score 28-10. As time was winding down in the third, Fitzpatrick ran in for a touchdown.

FitzMagic is celebrating his birthday in the end zone 🎂#MIAvsCLE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/vG6zq12LuB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2019

The touchdown put the score at 28-17 Cleveland.

But, the attempted comeback was not enough for Miami as the Browns ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

Browns kicker Austin Seibert connected on a 40-yard kick to put Cleveland up 31-17. Shortly after, he connected on another field goal to bring the lead up 34-17.

Finally, a 5-yard run-in by Nick Chubb put the Browns up 41-17.

The Dolphins were able to get on the scoreboard once more with a 19-yard hookup from Fitzpatrick to Allen Hurns , to make the final score 41-24.

Overall

Mayfield threw for 327 yards, completing 24-34 passes.

Fitzpatrick finished 21-39 and threw for two touchdowns on his 37th birthday. He also completed his 200th career touchdown pass during this game.

With the loss, the Dolphins now fall to 2-9, while the Browns go to 5-6.

Next up, the Browns take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday, for the first time since the incident that took place a few weeks ago.

The Dolphins head home to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.