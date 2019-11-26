Florida State Comes to the Swamp for Rivalry Week

As the final week of the College Football regular season commences, the Florida football rivalry visits the Swamp on Saturday night. Florida State heads to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators as they try to win their seventh game of the season.

The Gators look to seal their 10th win of the season on Saturday. The spread is -17 for the number 11 Florida Gators. ESPN gives the Gators a 91% chance of winning Saturday night. The Seminoles will need a big game against their rivals if they want to grab a win on the road.

The Seminoles had an easy win against Alabama State, cruising through with a score of 49-12. They are 4-4 in conference play, losing one at home against Miami. Florida State fired their coach, Willie Taggart, after that game against Miami. Taggart ended the season 4-5 and ended his run with Florida State with a 9-12 record.

Thoughts on yesterday's Odell press conference from Nole Insider @Tim_Linafelt. https://t.co/patzdBM8yR — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 26, 2019

Florida State Struggles

The Seminoles have a lot to fix if they want to beat this Florida team. With a lot on the line for the Gators, such as finishing undefeated at home, Florida will be going all out on Saturday. It’s Senior Day for the Gators, with a few players graduating and playing their last regular-season game as a Florida Gator. The Swamp is going to be loud on Saturday, which will make it difficult for that struggling offense.

Florida State Defense

Florida State has struggled defensively all season. The Seminoles are allowing an average of 27 points per game. The last time the Seminoles played the Gators, it was at home in a 41-14 loss. The last time the Seminoles played the Gators in the Swamp was before Dan Mullen became head coach for the Gators. The Seminoles last beat the Gators in 2017 with a 38-22 win in the Swamp.

The Gators will be looking to get their first win against the Seminoles in The Swamp since 2009.