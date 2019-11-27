NFL Preview: Thanksgiving Day

There’s a lot of NFL action happening on Thanksgiving day.

Here are the three matchups to look forward too.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions for the first game of the day.

Chicago comes into the game with a 5-6 record after 19-14 win over the New York Giants.

Bears’ wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker are expected to stay sidelined with concussions for the game.

Detroit holds a 3-5-1 record after suffering a loss to the Redskins 19-16 on Sunday.

The Bears are set to face the Lions at 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Bills go into the game with an 8-3 record after defeating the Denver Broncos 20-3.

The Cowboys hold a 6-5 record. There’s a lot of controversy surrounding possible coaching changes for Dallas as Jason Garrett sits on the hot seat.

The Bills are set to play the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their 9-2 record as they travel to Atlanta this week. The Saints are coming off a tight 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons come into the game with a 3-8 record after suffering a 35-22 loss to the Bucs this past Sunday.

The two teams are set to face off at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.