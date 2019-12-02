Dolphins bring joy to South Florida defeating the Eagles

Brian Flores and his Miami Dolphins have brought joy to South Florida as of late. Winning three of its last five games and the Jets (4-8), Bengals (2-11) and Bengals (1-11) still to play, Flores’ stripped-down roster can end the season with six wins. So, what happened to “Tanking for Tua”?

Win #3 vs. Philadelphia

Miami had its best offensive game of the year scoring a season-high of 37 points and 409 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, the Dolphins dominated and stunned a former Super Bowl champion that was projected to reach the playoffs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team going 27 for 39 accumulating 365 yards for the day. In doing so, he threw three touchdowns and only one pick.

DeVante Parker and Fitzpatrick combined for a 43-yard-pass touchdown closing down a 10-point difference to three points at the end of the first quarter. Flores commanded a touchdown in the form of an innovative special teams fake field goal in the second quarter, 14-13.

The win for the home team seemed far-fetched after two consecutive Eagles’ TDs. But Miami retaliated with three consecutive touchdowns via Parker, Mike Gesicki and Patrick Laird. The game dawned at 37-31 in favor of the Phins.

Tanking for Tua?

It was all part of the plan. Tank the season, get the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, snatch Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, and rebuild the Franchise the using the remaining 13 draft picks and the $100-plus million in cap space. But sometimes things don’t go as planed.

Now that Alabama’s ace faces months of rehab for his hip injury suffered in mid-November against Mississippi State, it is unclear what the Dolphins’ scheme is. And LSU’s Joe Burrow is out of the picture given the Bengals 1-11 record.

A future overhaul is eminent no matter what the Phins’ record looks like at the end of the season.

The Dolphins have been worst, or second to last in eight important offensive and defensive statistics including total rushing yards gained and against.